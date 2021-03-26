Eagles get district win over Burnet Bulldogs

Salado Eagles are 1-2 in district play after splitting their games with Burnet and Lake Belton last week.

Burnet 4

Salado 8

With four runs in the bottom of the fifth, Salado put away the Burnet Bulldogs in a home district baseball game March 19. The Eagles won 8-4.

Burnet scored a run in the top of the first, but Salado tied the game in the bottom of the frame.

With two outs on the books, Dillon McDaniel singled to left field and scored on a double by Kory Walker, who was left stranded on base.

The Eagles took the lead in the next inning, scoring two runs.

Caden Strickland led off with a single and stole second. Josh Adams singled to put runners at the corner. A passed ball allowed Strickland to score and Adams to go to second. He went to third on an error and scored after tagging up on a fly ball to center by Nolan Williams.

Burnet narrowed the gap with a run in the third and Salado put the game away in the fifth with four runs.

With an out recorded, Drew Bird singled and went to second on a single by McDaniel. Walker walked to load the bases and Kole Maedgen was hit by the pitcher to plate Bird and keep the bases loaded. After a strikeout, Adams walked to plate McDaniel and keep the bases loaded. Brady Wilson doubled to score Walker and Maedgen. He and Adams were left in scoring position.

Thanks to two errors in the sixth, McDaniel scored the final run for Salado. Burnet answered with two runs in the top of the seventh, not enough.

Salado outhit Burnet 10 to six. McDaniel led Salado, going three-for-four and scoring three runs.

Bird was two-for-four with two runs.

Kory Walker, Kole Maedgen and Josh Adams all had a hit, and RBI and a run. Adams added a walk.

Wilson had two RBIs on his hit.

Strickland had a hit and a run.

Strickland got the win on the mound, pitching four innings. He allowed two hits and two runs, one of them earned. He struck out nine batters and walked three. Wilson got the save in his three innings of work. He gave up four hits and allowed two earned runs while striking out three and walking one.

Salado 1

Lake Belton 16

Salado had just four players reach base on only a single hit in their 16-1 loss to Lake Belton March 16.

Kole Maedgen reached second on an error in the top of the fifth. He scored on a single by Josh Adams, who was left on base ending the game.

Maedgen got the loss for Salado. Lake Belton scored nine earned runs on 10 hits and two walk during his 1 1/3 inning appearance. Lake Belton went through three other Salado pitchers: Wilson, 2/3 inning, one strikeout, two walks, no runs; Williams, four earned runs, no hits, four walks and Isaac Pettigrew, two innings, two hits, two runs, one earned run, one strikeout, two walks.

Burnet 7

JV Red 4

Salado JV Red fell to Burnet Bulldogs. 7-4 on the road March 19.

The Bulldogs scored six runs in the third to take control of the game.

Salado scored a run in the bottom of the first. Andrew Gilmore hit a single to deep right and scored on a single to right by Jaxson Leiskau.

Phoenix Flores scored a run in the second. He walked and stole second, scoring on a single by Colton Dockray.

Leiskau doubled to lead off the third. He went to third on a single by Lane Heath. He scored on a groundout by Dylan Wigley. Heath scored on a passed ball.

Brody Naegele got the loss on the mound, pitching five innings. He allowed 10 hits, seven earned runs and struck out three.

Cayden Stump pitched two innings, allowing a hit and striking out one and walking one.

JV Red 3

Lake Belton 10

Salado JV Red lost to Lake Belton 10-3 on March 16.

The Eagles scored all three of their runs in the fifth. Owen Crisp led off with a walk and stole second. A single by Kase Maedgen put runners at the corners. Maedgen stole second. Jaxson Leiskau flew out to deep left to score Crisp. Dylan Wigley doubled to knock in the other two runners.

The Eagles had five hits in the game: Brody Naegele and Maedgen each had a hit and a run; Wigley had a hit and two RBIs while Colton Dockray and Caleb Dockray each had a hit.

Wigley got the loss for Salado. He pitched three innings. Lake Belton had two hits and five runs against Wigley, who struck out two and walked two. Phoenix Flores pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on one hit. He struck out one and walked four. Maedgen walked two and allowed two runs on one hit in his appearance.

Burnet JV 5

JV White 3

Salado JV White lost to the Burnet Bulldogs 5-3 on March 18.

Lucas Beyer doubled with two outs in the second and went to third on an error. He scored on a single by Bryton Massar.

In the sixth, AJ Fach singled with an out. He stole second and scored on a double by Dusty Rhiddlehoover.

In the seventh, James Renick walked and scored on a single by Morgan Adams.