Eagles land 10 on All-District first team football

Salado had five first team offensive players and five first team defensive players named to the 2019 District 8-4A All-District Football team which was released this week after Connally Cadets were eliminated from the playoffs by Gilmer.

#28 Kofi Stoglin was named the Newcomer of the Year. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

Kofi Stoglin was named the Newcomer of the Year. Stoglin had three fumble recoveries during the season for the Eagles. He also casued two fumbles and broke up two passes. Stoglin made 35 tackles on the year and had 36 assisted tackles. He made five tackles for loss, including a quarterback sack. He also had six quarterback pressures for the defense in his first year on the varsity squad.

Named to the first team offense were Hunter Turk, Wrook Brown, Reid Vincent, Hunter Seymore and Bryce Dobbins.

Hunter Turk, First Team Offense.

Senior fullback Turk had 1,123 yards rushing on 168 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. He scored 15 touchdowns on the ground, including both TDs in the Eagles’ final game of the season against Pleasant Grove. Turk had four fumbles, two of them turnovers. Despite missing the Travis game, Turk had seven games with 100 plus yards rushing. He had carries of 68 yards in games against Robinson and Rusk.

Wrook Brown, First Team Offense.

Junior running back Brown carried the ball 181 times for 1,076 yards, an average of 5.9 yards per carry. His longest run was 73 yards. Brown had 13 TDs rushing. He caught 14 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns, including a long TD reception of 68 yards. Brown also kicked two field goals, a long one of 41 yards and 51 extra points to lead Salado in scoring with 141 total points.

Reid Vincent, First Team Offense

Junior running back Reid Vincent had 1,133 yards on 127 carries, for an average of 8.9 yards per carry. He had carries of 73 yards in the Taylor game and again in the Robinson game. Vincent had six games with more than 100 yards rushing. Against Fairfield, he had 215 yards on 21 carries.

Bryce Dobbins, First Team Offense

Hunter Seymore, First Team Offense

Hunter Seymore, offensive guard, and Bryce Dobbins, center, anchored an offensive line that allowed the Eagles to pile up 360.7 yards per game on offense, for a total of 4,328 yards. Of that, 4,032 yards was on the ground on 609 carries, for an average of 6.6 yards per carry. Salado scored 389 points during the year.

The Eagles allowed just 220 points in 12 games.

Named to the first team defense were tackle Kory Walker, end Peyton Miller, outside linebacker Caleb Self. Safety Noah Mescher and cornerback Latrell Jenkins.

Kory Walker, First Team Defense

Walker had 13 tackles and 21 assisted tackles during the season, including four tackles for loss. He broke up two passes.

Peyton Miller, First Team Defense

Miller made 41 tackles and 33 assisted tackles on the year, including 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. He collected three turnovers, caused three fumbles and broke up two passes. He also had six QB pressures.

Caleb Self, First Team Defense

Self had 44 tackles and 35 assisted tackles on the year, including five tackles for loss. He grabbed two turnovers, caused four fumbles and broke up four passes.

Noah Mescher, First Team Defense

Mescher had 18 tackles and 11 assisted tackles, including one for a loss. He broke up two passes.

Latrell Jenkins, First Team Defense

Jenkins intercepted six passes in the season and broke up four passes. He also caused a fumble and had 36 tackles on the season and 18 assisted tackles.

The Eagles defense allowed 3,512 yards total offense, of which 2,168 came on the ground. The Eagles had a 15 takeaway advantage on the season.

Named to the second team offense were Nick Sibbitt, tight end, Hunter Howton, tight end, Hutton Haire, quarterback, Gavyn Keyser, tackle and Joe Sampson, guard.

Named to the second team defense were tackle Blake Madden, inside linebacker Greg Washington, outside linebacker Lucas Morvant, safety Travis Carter and cornerback Ethan Scott.

Receiving Honorable Mention were offensive tackle Avery Womack and defensive tackle Ryan Poe.

Salado Eagles ended the season with an 8-4 record, 5-2 in District 8-4A. The Eagles had losses to Troy (28-14), Connally (28-21), Mexia (21-6) and Pleasant Grove (42-14). The Eagles beat Academy (52-21), Austin Travis (50-0), Taylor 24-21, Robinson (31-28), Lorena (35-21), Madisonville (43-15), Fairfield (42-21)and Rusk (57-16).

