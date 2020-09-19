Eagles outrun Blackcats 40-21

After battling each other for 23-scoreless minutes, Salado Eagles and Mexia Blackcats combined for nine touchdowns over the next 25 minutes with the visiting Eagles giving the Blackcats a 40-21 homecoming night loss.

Salado, once the Eagles finally found the endzone, did so quickly, scoring within 14 seconds in the waning minute of the first half.

Noah Mescher scored on a fourth down attempt from two yards out with 47 seconds left in the half. The PAT failed.

Nolan Williams recovered the ensuing fumbled kick off at the Blackcats’ 14 yard line. Reid Vincent carried it to the Mexia 2-yard line before Hutton Haire tucked in behind his offensive line for the second score in 14 seconds. The PAT again failed and Salado took a 12-0 halftime lead.

Mexia scored on the opening drive of the third quarter with Trey Holdman running in from the Salado 5-yard line following a giant keeper for 46 yards by Lemarion Miller. Mexia converted the point after to trail 12-7 but that is the closest the Blackcats would get for the remainder of the game.

After the teams swapped possessions, Salado took over on the Mexia side of the field thanks to a piddling 31-yard punt. The Eagles scored six plays later on another quarterback sneak by Haire. Wrook Brown converted the kick with 43 seconds left in the third for a 19-7 lead.

Salado scored three more times in the fourth quarter while Mexia added two TDs of their own.

The Eagles forced Mexia to a three-and-out and then drove 58 yards in eight plays, including the 2-yard scoring dive by Mescher with 6:59 left in the game. Brown converted the PAT for a 26-7 lead.

On the next play from scrimmage, Jarrell Wiley went 79 yards for the Blackcats. The kick brought the score to 26-14 with 6:41 left in the game.

The Blackcats recovered the onside kick but could not convert the opportunity, turning the ball over on downs at their own 49-yard line. Five plays later, Wrook Brown scored on a 26-yard run. He kicked the PAT for a 33-14 lead with 2:45 left to play.

Mexia scored on a 54-yard by Miller, with a successful kick to narrow the lead to 33-21 with 1:23 left in the game.

Mescher grabbed the onside attempt at the Salado 48 yard line. Vincent went for 13 yards before Mescher ran straight up the middle of the Mexia defense for a 39-yard touchdown with 56 seconds left to play. The kick brought the score to its final 40-21.

Mescher, who was named Mr. Texas Football by Dave Campbell and Texas Football magazine for his stellar game in week three, again led Salado. He carried the ball 20 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Reid Vincent followed with 102 yards on 18 carries.

Caden Strickland carried the ball 14 times for 87 yards. Wrook Brown had 38 yards on five carries and two touchdowns. Hutton Haire had two touchdowns on three carries. He also converted one of four passes for 15 yards.

Lemarion Miller led the Blackcats with 112 yards on 12 carries. Trey Holdman followed with 29 yards on 11 carries.

Miller threw the ball for three completions for 12 yards on 10 passes and an interception.