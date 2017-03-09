Eagles place third in West baseball tourney

Salado Eagles took third place in the West baseball tournament March 3-5, losing to Robinson Rockets, which won the tournament.

Team Runs Hits Errors Fairfield 0 2 5 Salado 16 11 0

Salado crushed Fairfield in the first round of the Tournament, tallying 11 hits and 16 runs for the shut out on March 3.

Fairfield had just two hits, both singles. Drew Dobbins went three innings for the win for Salado, striking out one and giving up one hit. Mac Miller and Konner Baird each pitched an inning in relief.

Salado scored four runs in the first. Ryan Oakes led off the bottom of the first with a single. He stole second and scored on a double to right by Dobbins. Jacob Wilk singled, scoring Dobbins. Tate Harvey singled to put runners at the corners. Harvey stole second. Wilk scored on a passed ball. Parker Seaton singled to left to score Harvey.

The Eagles went through the order and scored eight runs in the second. Salado had just three singles in the inning and runners reached on two errors, three walks.

Harvey soloed over the right field fence in the third to give Salado a 13-0 lead.

The Eagles added three in the fourth. Oakes and Dobbins both reached on errors. Wilk tripled to deep right to score both runners. Wilk scored on a double to the opposite field by Harvey.

Team Runs Hits Errors Eagles 9 9 1 China Spring 6 8 5

Salado beat China Spring by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh of their second round game in the tournament March 2.

Jacob Wilk scored in the first after reaching on a fielder’s choice. He advanced on an error and scored on a single to deep left by Kade Maedgen.

The Eagles added two in the third. Ryan Oakes walked. Drew Dobbins reached on an error. Wilk singled to score Oakes. Tate Harvey singled and Maedgen singled to score Dobbins.

China Spring scored three runs in the bottom to tie the score.

Salado added two more in the fourth. Oakes walked and scored on a double by Dobbins. Dobbins scored on a single by Tate Harvey.

China Spring added runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but it was not enough to overcome a four-run seventh inning by Salado.

Maedgen walked to lead off the top of the seventh. Parker Seaton reached on an error on his bunt down the third base line. Garret Knight walked to load the bases. Cullen Mc Kinney doubled to score two runners. Dobbins singled to score Knight and Wilk hit a sacrifice to right to score McKinney.

Drew Dobbins got the win for Salado, pitching two innings in relief. He struck out two batters, allowed three hits and two runs.

Team Runs Hits Errors Eagles 7 11 6 West 7 4 2

Salado and West tied in the third round of the tournament, knotted at 7-7 on March 4.

Salado scored four runs in the first. Ryan Oakes hit a triple to lead off the game for Salado. He scored on a single to right by Kade Maedgen.

Jacob Wilk reached first on a fielder’s choice that put Maedgen out. He went to third on a two-out single by Belton Farr and scored on an error. Rustin Hale knocked it over the left field fence to score two runs.

Garrett Knight doubled to right field to lead off the second. Oakes walked and both runners advanced on a passed ball. Maedgen singled to score Knight. Tate Harvey singled to score Oakes.

West scored a run in the second, making the score 6-1.

In the top of the third, Rustin Hale reached on an error. He scored on a double to center by Cullen McKinney.

The Trojans scored runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth innings to close the gap. West scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 7-7.

Belton Farr struck out two batters in his four-inning appearance on the mound.

Team Runs Hits Errors Robinson 12 14 1 Salado 4 5 1

Robinson scored six runs in the third and five more in the sixth to beat Salado in the fourth round of the tournament on March 4, winning 12-4.

The teams were tied at 1-1 after the first. Ryan Oakes walked and went to second on a passed ball. He ran to third on a dropped third strike and scored on the throw after Jacob Wilk flew out to deep right.

Salado added a run in the third. Garrett Knight walked and went to third on a single by Oakes. He scored on a sacrifice to deep right by Wilk.

Wilk and Harvey scored runs in the fifth. Wilk reached on an error. Harvey singled to deep right to put runners at the corners. Belton Farr was hit by the pitcher to load the bases. After a fly out and strike out kept the runners in check, Cullen McKinney singled to deep right to score two runners.

Max Marin was issued the loss on the mound. He pitched five innings, striking out four, but allowing 10 hits and seven earned runs.

Salado and Del Valle both scored two runs in the sixth, but the Eagles already held a one run edge, good enough for the win on Feb. 28.

Kade Maedgen singled to right with one out in the second inning. He scored on a two-out double to left by Rustin Hale.

Del Valle scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Drew Dobbins and Jacob Wilk singled. Tate Harvey grounded to short and Dobbins was forced out going to third. A single to right scored Wilk and advanced Harvey to third. Harvey scored on a passed ball.

Wilk started the game, pitching three innings. He struck out two batters and allowed one hit and no runs.

Maedgen pitched four innings and got the win on the mound. He gave up two hits and two unearned runs and walked four batters.