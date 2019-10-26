Eagles run past Madisonville

Reported by Larnce Barker

Salado- The cold weather did not slow up Salado Eagles ground game as three rushers went over 100 yards as the “Vaunted Slot-T was executed to perfection. The Salado Offensive Linemen Bryce Dobbins, Joe Sampson, Gavin Keyser, Nick Sibbitt and Avery Womack wore down the Mustangs Defensive Lineman and opened holes for running backs Wrook Brown, Reid Vincent and Hunter Turk to rack up 442 yards of offense on the night.

Madisonville won the toss and elected to receive. The Mustangs took their open drive down the field on the Eagle defense to score a 8 yard touchdown run by QB Tyrese Brown at the 9:40 mark in the 1st quarter. The point after touchdown failed to make the score 6-0 Mustangs.

Salado’s first drive was capped off with a 20 yard TD run by Wrook Brown and Brown also tacked on the PAT to take the lead 7-6 with 3:44 left in the 1st quarter. The Mustangs did not take long to regain the lead with a 2 yard run for the touchdown and their kick failed again to bring the score 12-7 Mustangs at the 1:03 mark in the 1st quarter.

The Eagles next series continued their ground attack and at the 9:59 mark in the 2nd quarter, Hunter Turk hit “up the gut” of the Mustang defense and scored on a 35 yard TD run. The Eagles got in the Swing-Gate formation on the point after and scored the 2 point conversion when Wrook Brown connected with Kofi Stoglin to make the score 15-12 Salado.

Madisonville would knot the game up 15-15 with a 25 yard Field Goal from Juan Polanco with 2:15 left in the 2nd quarter. Salado would take their next drive down the field with outstanding blocking of the offensive line and great running from the back. Salado’s Brown would score TD run from 3 yards out and add the PAT to regain the lead 22-15 with 0:55 seconds left in the half.

The Eagles would receive the second half kick-off and on this series the Eagle Slot-T offense maneuvered the football down the field chewing up the clock, engineered by signal caller Hutton Haire to the Mustang’s one yard line. Hutton Haire would then score a one yard touchdown run and Brown would add the PAT to increase the lead 29-15 with 4:22 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Eagle Defense would come out with their halftime adjustments and stifle the Mustangs offense the whole 2nd half. Kofi Stoglin. Lucas Morvant, Peyton Miller, Kory Walker, Caleb Self, Latrel Jenkins, Travis Carter. Noah Mescher and Greg Washington were the top tacklers of the Eagle Defenders on the night. Stoglin and Morvant were the top tacklers of the game with Kofi Stoglin also recovering a Mustangs fumble during the district ball game.

The Eagles would score two more times in the District 8-4A D2 football game. Reid Vincent would find the end zone from 53 yards out and the Brown PAT to bring the score 36-15 with 9:43 left in the 4th period. Wrook Brown would score his 3rd Touchdown run of the night with a 73 yard run with 6:32 left in the 4th and Brown added the point after to bring the score to 43-15 and this would be the final score. The Eagles bring their record to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in District 8-4A D2.

The Salado Eagles will take on the Mexia Black Cats in Mexia at Black Cat Field November 1st at 7:30pm. This District match up could be a seeding game as both teams work to make it into post season.

