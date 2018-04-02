Eagles run-rule Llano in shut out

Llano 0

Salado 10

Salado had little mercy on the Llano Yellowjackets, beating them 10-0 in a run rule shortened five innings on March 29 to remain undefeated in District baseball.

Salado scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

Ryan Oaks, trailing the pitcher 0-2, hit the fifth pitch over the left field fence to lead off the bottom of the first. Mac Miller soloed over the right field fence to lead off the bottom of the second, giving Salado a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles added three runs in the third. With one out, Dustin Hawes walked. After the second out, Rustin Hale and Drew Dobbins walked to load the bases. Miller knocked the runners in with a double to deep center. He was stranded on base.

Oaks walked with an out in the fourth. He stole second base. An error allowed Hawes to reach and Oakes to go to third. Jacob Wilk singled to left to score Oaks and put Hawes on third. Wilk went to second on a passed ball and a double to right score both runners. Dobbins singled to put runners at the corners, but both were left stranded.

Llano retired the first two batters in the bottom of the fifth. Oakes singled and scored on a double by Hawes. Hawes scored on a single to left by Hale.

Dobbins earned the win on the mound, going the distance and throwing 75 pitches. He struck out seven batters and walked one. He allowed five hits.

Salado versus Llano