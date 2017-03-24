Salado Village Voice

Since 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Eagles Soccer / Eagles shut out LaGrange in first round of playoffs, face Canyon Lake next
Eagles shut out LaGrange in first round of playoffs, face Canyon Lake next

Eagles shut out LaGrange in first round of playoffs, face Canyon Lake next

by Leave a Comment

Salado Eagles shut out LaGrange Leopards 3-0 in the first round of the 4A soccer playoffs March 23 and will face Canyon Lake Hawks in the Area round.

Canyon Lake had a bye in the first round.

After having his shot on target blocked, Sam Shearer gave an assist to Costas Loullis for the first goal of the game at 6:12.

LaGrange defended another shot on target by Shearer at 12:14 and before the Leopards could get the ball across midfield, Salado attacked the goal again. Camden LaCanne kick a cross shot to Kaden Smien who put it in the net at 13:14 for a 2-0 lead.

Salado’s final goal came in the second half.

Costas Loullis gave Manuel Tonches an assist for a goal at 50:39 in the match.

Trey Shepard made three saves for the Eagles, all in the second period.

Similar Stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *