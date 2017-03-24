Eagles shut out LaGrange in first round of playoffs, face Canyon Lake next

Salado Eagles shut out LaGrange Leopards 3-0 in the first round of the 4A soccer playoffs March 23 and will face Canyon Lake Hawks in the Area round.

Canyon Lake had a bye in the first round.

After having his shot on target blocked, Sam Shearer gave an assist to Costas Loullis for the first goal of the game at 6:12.

LaGrange defended another shot on target by Shearer at 12:14 and before the Leopards could get the ball across midfield, Salado attacked the goal again. Camden LaCanne kick a cross shot to Kaden Smien who put it in the net at 13:14 for a 2-0 lead.

Salado’s final goal came in the second half.

Costas Loullis gave Manuel Tonches an assist for a goal at 50:39 in the match.

Trey Shepard made three saves for the Eagles, all in the second period.