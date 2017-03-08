Salado Village Voice

Eagles shut down opponents

Salado varsity Eagles have shut out 15 opponents this year, a school record for the soccer program. The boys are 18-1 and 10-0 on the year.

Last week, they shut out both Jarrell and Academy. The last time an opponent has scored against the Eagles was Feb. 10.

Eagles 3

Academy 0

Salado beat Academy 3-0 on March 3 in a home match.

Costas Loullis scored two goals in the first half for Salado.

He scored at 19:59 in the match following a shot on target byArmando Castillo.

He scored again at 23:24, taking a cross kick from Castillo and putting it in the net.

Kaden Smien scored at 56:48 on an assist from Daniel Magadan.

Salado kept the Academy goal keeper busy as he made nine saves against shots on target.

Eagles goal keeper Trey Shepard defended five shots on target.

Jarrell 0

Eagles 6

Salado Eagles beat Jarrell 6-0 on Feb. 28, led by Armando Castillo who scored two goals.

Castillo scored the first goal at 3:21 on a cross kick by Camden LaCanne.

Costas Loullis score 13:23 with an assist from Kaden Smien.

Castillo scored again at 20:57, taking an assist from Daniel Magadan.

LaCanne took a cross kick from Loullis and put it in the net at 23:39 for a 4-0 lead.

Brandon Rodriguez gave an assist to Feerman Vitolas who scored at 35:51.

Sam Shearer scored the final goal of the game at 61:14 on a penalty kick.

Salado kept Jarrell on their side of the field as Trey Shepard had to make just three saves in the game at goalkeeper.

Meanwhile Jarrell’s goal keeper had to defend against another nine shots on goal during the match.

