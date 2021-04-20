Eagles sweep Burnet Bulldogs

Salado Eagles swept the Burnet Bulldogs last week, beating them in a home game 13-2 on April 16 and 6-1 on their field April 13.

Burnet 2

Salado 13

Burnet scored two runs in the top of the first and it was the only time they would lead the game as Salado went on to beat them by the 10 Run Rule, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first, five in the second and four more in the third.

Caden Strickland and Nolan Williams hit two-run homers to opposite fields in the bottom of the first to start the fireworks for the Eagles.

The Eagles collected 12 hits in the barrage, while Strickland allowed just one hit by the Bulldogs in his win on the mound.

Strickland struck out 11 Bulldogs and walked none. He threw 74 pitches with a 74% strike percentage. Burnet scored two unearned runs.

Five Eagles had two hits against Burnet. Strickland led the batters with two hits, two RBIs and three runs. Dillon McDaniel had two hits, two RBIs and two runs. Kory Walker had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Kole Maedgen had two hits, three RBIs and a run. Lead-off batter Drew Bird had two hits and three runs.

Williams had a hit, two RBIs and two runs. Kofi Stoglin had a hit and a run.

Salado 6

Burnet 1

Salado Eagles scored five runs in the top of the second and a run in the third to beat Burnet 6-1 April 13.

Brady Wilson got the win on the mound. He pitched seven innings and allowed four hits while striking out six and walking two. Burnet scored an earned run against him.

The Eagles had nine hits on the night, led by Dillon McDaniels, who had two hits and an RBI. Nolan Williams had two hits and two runs while Drew Bird had two hits. Lane Heath and Isaac Pettigrew both had a hit, an RBI and a run. while Josh Adams had a hit.