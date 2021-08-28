Eagles trounce Troy 62-0

After a scoreless first quarter, it was all Salado as the Eagles trounced the Troy Trojans 62-0 in the season opener Aug. 27 at University of Mary Hardin Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.

Caden Strickland scored first for the Eagles on a 27 yard run with 9:32 left in the first half. Drew Bird toed the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

Senior quarterback Hutton Haire scored with 2:21 left in the half on a 25 yard jaunt. Bird kicked the extra point.

After forcing Troy to a quick three-and-out series, Salado scored with 1:24 left in the first on a 45 yard pass from Haire to Huckabee. Bird made it 21-0 at the half.

The Eagles scored on their first possession of the second half with Seth Reavis covering 30 yards of turf with 10:26 left in the third. Bird kicked the extra point.

After the Eagles defense stopped Troy, Strickland scored his second touchdown of the night on a four yard run. Morgan Adams kicked the extra point for a 35-0 lead with 4:23 left in the third.

Strickland added his third touchdown early in the fourth on a 41 yard run with 11:51 left to play. The PAT failed and Salado led 41-0.

Hutton capped a drive with a four yard run with 9:20 left in the game. Adams connected on the PAT.

Nolan Miller grabbed a fumble by Troy’s Cannon Negron and returned it 25 yards to score with 9:11 left to play.

The final touchdown came with 4:51 left in the game when big Gavyn Keyser rambled in for a 44 yard touchdown with 4:51 left in the game.

The Eagles had 504 yards offense and held Troy to 105 yards total offense.

Haire completed both of his passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Nine Eagles carried the ball. Strickland led the team with 147 yards on 13 carries. Aidan Wilson followed with 73 yards on 12 carriesßand Seth Reavis had 59 yards on 10 carries.