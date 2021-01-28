Eagles undefeated in District play after first loop

Salado Eagles varsity basketball team is clearly in the driver’s seat of District 19-4A, having beaten every opponent in the loop. Most of the games haven’t even been close with the Eagles winning four of the five district games by double figures.

The Eagles are 16-4 on the year and 5-0 in district play (as of presstime).

Salado 62

Jarrell 55

Salado Eagles jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and then never gave it up, beating the Jarrell Cougars on their home court 62-55 Jan. 25.

Salado led 21-16 at the end of the first and 38-31 at the half. Jarrell closed the gap to 46-43 at the end of three.

The Cougars shot 49% from the field while Salado shot 40%, but the Eagles took 14 more shots. Salado was 21 of 44 on two-pointers and 2 of 13 beyond the arc. The Eagles also went to the free throw line, more converting 14 of 23 attempts while the Cougars made six of 13 there.

The Eagles made the best of their opportunites, scoring 16 points off of turnovers and 40 in the paint. They beat Jarrell on the boards as well, grabbing 35 rebounds while Jarrell had 27 boards. Jarrell had 17 turnovers while Salado had just 10. Jarrell also committted 21 fouls compared to 11 for the Eagles.

Josh Goings hit 50% of his shots in the field and led Salado with 29 points. He also made nine of 13 free throws. He grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists. He also had two steals and a deflection.

Peyton Miller also had double figures, shooting seven of 12 in the field for 15 points. He had seven rebounds, two assists and a deflection.

Brady Ihler scored 8 points for Salado. He also had two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Luke Law scored 5 points and had a steal. NOah Self scored 3 points and had a rebound, an assist and a steal.

Noah Mescher scored 2 points, grabbing eight rebounds and three steals.

Salado 51

Taylor 31

Salado beat Taylor 51-31 in a home game Jan. 22, jumping out to a 15-6 first quarter lead. The Eagles led 26-17 at the half and 40-27 after three, coasting to the 51-31 win.

The Eagles scored 20 points off of Taylor turnovers. They scored 30 points in th paint, while Taylor had just 10 in the paint.

The Eagles took a lot of shots, 53 of them, making 38%, while Taylor made 32% of their 34 attempts.

Josh Goings led the Eagles with 22 points. He was perfect at the free throw line with five shots. He also grabbed six rebounds and had two assists. Goings also had six steals and three deflections

Noah Self also got double figures in the game with 11 points. He hit four of six at the free throw line. Self had seven rebounds, two steals and blocked a shot.

Brady Ihler had six points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal, a blocked shot.

Josh Gilpin, had 4 points, two rebounds.

Noah Mescher had 2 points, a rebound, three assists, five steals and a deflection.

Peyton Miller had 2 points, four assists and two rebounds.

Aaron Gonzalez scored 2 points.