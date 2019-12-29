Eagles win 1, lose 3 in Fredericksburg

Salado Eagles won one game and lost three in the Fredericksburg basketball tournament over Christmas break.

Salado 58

Savio 70

The Eagles had a dismal offensive performance in the first half of their game against Savio, scoring just 17 points while Savio scored 31. Despite outscoring Savio 26 to 20 in the fourth, the Eagles could not close the gap and lost 58-70 on Dec. 27.

Eli Pittman led Salado with 21 points, including 5 points from the free throw line. Reece Brown scored 11 points. Also scoring were Shane Roche and Cade Scallin, 8 points each, Peyton Miller, 5 points, Josh Goings, 3 points and Austin Able, 2 points.

Salado 42

Heritage 54

Salado lost to Midlothian Heritage 54-42 on Dec. 28 in the Fredericksburg tournament.

Eight players scored for the Eagles, but none managed double figures.

Shane Roche led Salado with 7 points, followed by Eli Pittman, Cade Scallin, Peyton Miller, Josh Goings and Reece Brown, all with 6 points each, Austin Abel, 3 points and Noah Mescher, 2 points.

Salado 64

Marble Falls 67

The Eagles gave up 18 points while scoring just 6 points in the third to lose their lead over Marble Falls on Dec. 28. After leading 51-47 at the end of three, Marble Falls held on for a 67-64 win in the Fredericksburg tournament Dec. 28.

Eli Pittman hit three three-pointers and led Salado with 19 points. Austin Able hit five from beyond the arc on his way to a 17 point performance in the loss.

Also scoring for Salado were Reece Brown, and Shane Roche, 8 points each, Josh Goings, 7 points, Peyton Miller, 4 points and Cade Scallin, 1 point.

Salado 65

Cleburne 62

The Eagles came from behind in the third quarter of their Fredericksburg tournament game against Cleburne and held on for a 65-62 win.

Salado trailed by 7 points at the half 39-32, but scored 17 points in the third while holding Cleburne to just 8 points for a narrow 49-47 lead.

Josh Goings and Shane R0che led Salado with 11 points each. Cade Scallin followed with 10 points. Eli Pittman scored 9 points, Peyton Miller and Austin Abel scored 8 points each and Reece Brown scored 7 points.