Early voting begins in bond election

On February 12, the Salado ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to call a bond election to be held on May 5, 2018.

Early voting began this past Monday, April 23. Here are the remaining days and times for early voting:

7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25

7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 26

7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 27

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 28

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 29

7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 30

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 1

All voting takes place at the Salado Civic Center (SISD Administration Building).

The following are some facts regarding this bond proposal.

Over 85 percent of the bond will increase safety measures and address student enrollment growth.

The elementary, intermediate, and junior high campuses have exceeded capacity and are currently using portable classrooms.

The existing stadium, track and field, and baseball/softball fields were built around 1980 when the district was a 1A size district, serving about 400 students in grades K-12. The district’s current enrollment is 1,854 students and it is classified as a 4A district.

According to our district’s 2017 demographic report, an additional 444 students are expected to arrive over the next five years and an additional 962 students are projected in ten years.

2017-2018 = 1,854 students (actual)

2022-2023 = 2,298 students (projected)

2027-2028 = 2,816 students (projected)

Development of the plans for this bond package involved an in-depth process of information gathering, research, campus tours, and prioritization by the district’s Facilities Planning Committee.

The estimated maximum tax impact of the bond is 31.62 cents for a total of $1.54 per $100 of taxable value. For the average SISD home value of $238,848, this represents an increase of $56.35 per month.

According to existing state law, the dollar amount of school taxes imposed on the residence homestead of a person 65 years of age or older are capped at the amount paid in the first year after the person turned 65 and cannot be increased unless significant improvements are made to the home.

If you have questions or need more information, you can go to the bond website at www.sisdbond.org or attend a bond information meeting this Thursday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Salado Civic Center (SISD Administration Building).