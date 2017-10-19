Early voting begins October 23 for proposed amendments

On Nov. 7, voters will have a chance to consider seven constitutional amendments proposed by the 85th Legislature.

The proposed amendments cover a wide range of topics, including property taxes, raffles, home equity loan provisions, and more.

Early voting starts Oct. 23 and ends Nov. 3.

Following are the early voting hours:

Oct. 23-27, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Oct. 28, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ocrt 29, noon-5 p.m.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Early voting polls will be at the following Bell County locations:

Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave.

Killeen – Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive

Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

Salado – Salado Civic Center, 601 North Main

Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Election day voting for Precinct 203 will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 225 North Church Street, Salado

Amendments Proposed for the November 7, 2017 ballot by the 85th Legislature

HJR 21, Prop. 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled veteran or the surviving spouse of a partially disabled veteran if the residence homestead was donated to the disabled veteran by a charitable organization for less than the market value of the residence homestead and harmonizing certain related provisions of the Texas Constitution.

SJR 60, Prop. 2: The constitutional amendment to establish a lower amount for expenses that can be charged to a borrower and removing certain financing expense limitations for a home equity loan, establishing certain authorized lenders to make a home equity loan, changing certain options for the refinancing of home equity loans, changing the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit, and allowing home equity loans on agricultural homesteads.

SJR 34, Prop. 3: The constitutional amendment limiting the service of certain officeholders appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate after the expiration of the person’s term of office.

SJR 6, Prop. 4The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to require a court to provide notice to the attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state statute and authorizing the legislature to prescribe a waiting period before the court may enter a judgment holding the statute unconstitutional.

HJR 100, Prop. 5: The constitutional amendment on professional sports team charitable foundations conducting charitable raffles.

SJR 1, Prop. 6: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a first responder who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

HJR 37, Prop. 7: The constitutional amendment relating to legislative authority to permit credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings.