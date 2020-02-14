Early voting in political primaries starts Feb. 18

Early voting will begin Feb. 18 in political party primaries and end on Feb. 28 with six early voting locations.

Early voting locations are these:

Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado. * Note. The Feb. 13 print edition incorrectly listed Salado Civic Center as an Early Voting location. That information came from the “Bell County Democrats 2020 Voter Guide Primary Edition” flyer. Early voting is at the Church of Christ Activities Center.

Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave., Belton.

Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights.

Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Dr., Killeen.

Killeen Community Center, 2201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen.

Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave., Temple.

Early Voting hours are the following: Feb. 18-21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 22, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 23, noon-5 p.m. and Feb 24-28, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

On primary day March 3, Bell County voters may cast their ballots 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. at any of the 41 polling places in the County. A map of polling places can be found at saladovillagevoice.com.

Republican Ballot

for Precinct 203

Federal

President: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra, Zoltan F. Istvan, Matthew John Matem, Bob Ely, Bill Weld, Joe Walch, Donald J. Trunp, Uncommitted.

United States Senator: Virgil Bierschwale, Mark Yancey, Dwaune Stovall, John Anthony Castro, John Cornyn.

United States Representative, District 31: Christopher Wall, Mike Williams, Abhiram Garapati, John Carter.

State

Railroad Commissioner: Ryan Sitton, James “Jim” Wright.

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3: Gina Parker, Bert Richardson.

District Judge, 426th Judicual District: Steve Duskie, Jeff Parker, Wade Faulkner.

County

Sheriff: Eddy Lange, Fred Harris.

Unopposed

Running unopposed in the Republican Primary are the following: Chief Justice, Supreme Court: Nathan Hecht; Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term: Jane Bland; Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7: Jeff Boyd; Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8: Brett Busby, Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4: Kevin Patrick Yeary; Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9: David Newell; Member, State Board of Education, District 10: Tom Maynard; State Senator, District 24: Dawn Buckingham; State REpresentative, District 24: Bra Buckley; Chief, Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District: Jeff Rose; District Judge, 27th Judicial District: John Gauntt; District Judge, 146th Judisical District: Jack Jones; County Attorney: Jim Nichols; County Tax Assessor-Collector: Shay Luedeke; Constable Precinct 2: Rolly Correa; County Chair: Nancy Boston.

Propositions

Proposition 1: Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.

Proposition 2: Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

Proposition 3: Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.

Proposition 4: Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.

Proposition 5: Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.

Proposition 6: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, .and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.

Proposition 7: Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.

Proposition 8: Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.

Proposition 9: Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.

Proposition 10: Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.

Democrat Ballot

for Precinct 203

Federal

President: Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Deval Patrick, Elixabeth Warre, Robby Wells, Julian Castro, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet, Michael R. Bloomberg, John K. Delaney, Tom Steyer, Marianne Williams, Roque “Rocky” De Le Fuente, Andrew Yang, Joseph R. Biden, Amy Klobuchar.

United States Senator: Amanda K. Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster, Jr., Adrian Ocegueda, D. R. Hunter, Mary (M.J.) Hegar, Royce West, Chris Bell, Sema Hernandez, Victor Hugo Harris, Michael Cooper, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, Annie “Mamå” Garcia.

United States Representative, District 31: Christine Eady Mann, Dan Janjigian, Donna Imam, Eric Hanke, Michael Edward Grimes, Tammy Young.

State

Railroad Commissioner: Mark Watson, Chrysta Castaneda, KellyStone, Roberto R. ‘Beto’ Alonzo.

Chief Justice, Supreme Court: Amy Clark Meachum, Jerry Zimmerer.

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired TermL Larry Praeger, Kathy Cheng.

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7: Brandy Voss, Staci Williams.

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8: Peter Kelly, Gisela D. Triana.

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3: Elizabeth Davis Frizell, William Pieratt Demond, Dan Wood.

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4: Steven Miears, Tina Clinton.

Member, State Board of Education, District 10: Stephen Wyman, Marsha Burnett-Webster.

Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Criminal Appeals District 3: Darlen Byrne, Keith S. Hampton.

Unopposed

Running unopposed in the Democrat Party Primary are these: Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9: Brandon Birmingham; State Senator, District 24: Clayton Rucket; State Representative, District 54: Likeithia “Keke” Williams; County Chair: Christine Rosenberg.

Propositions

Proposition #1: Right to Healthcare: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?

Proposition #2: Right to a 21st Century Public Education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

Proposition #3:Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?

Proposition #4: Right to Economic Security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?

Proposition #5: Right to Dignity & Respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, or from where they come?

Proposition #6: Right lo Be Free from Violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence – gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault, – so Texans can grow in a safe environment?

Proposition #7: Right to Housing.Should everyone have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?

Proposition #8: Right to Vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?

Proposition #9: Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a lair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?

Proposition #10: Immigrant Rights: Should there be a just and lair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

Proposition #11: Right to Fair Taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?

