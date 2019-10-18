Early voting starts Oct. 21 for 10 proposed amendments

Early voting begins Oct. 21 in the Texas State Constitutional Amendment election and will continue through Nov. 1. Election Day will be Nov. 5.

Early voting will be conducted in person each weekday at the following polling locations:

Salado: Salado Civic Center, 601 North Main.

Belton: Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen: Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive

Killeen: Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Temple: Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

Harker Heights: Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Early voting hours are Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 27, noon- 5 p.m. and Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Election day, voters in precinct 203 will cast their ballots 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 225 North Church St.

In addition to 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, Precinct 203 voters will be voting for one Chisholm Trail Special Utility District of Bell County director. The following are the candidates for the position: Robert Dockrey, Robert Kostka, John Fisher, Gary A. Goodman, Jeff Daniell, Robert E. Johnson, Jr.

The Following are the 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution:

PROPOSITION 1 “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”

PROPOSITION 2: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”

PROPOSITION 3: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

PROPOSITION 4: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”

PROPOSITION 5: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”

PROPOSITION 6: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”

PROPOSITION 7: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”

PROPOSITION 8: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”

PROPOSITION 9: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”

PROPOSITION 10: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”