Early voting turnout is heavy in Bell County

More than 1,000 vote in first two days at Salado Civic Center

Early voting began on Oct. 22 in the November General Election that will include two federal races for Senator and U.S. Representative District 31, and several state and county races.

Turnout has been heavy in Bell County as 11,888 cast ballots in person early voting in the first two days Oct. 22-23. Of that, 1,111 cast ballots at the Salado early voting location.

Early voting will be conducted in person each weekday at these locations:

Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen – Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive

Killeen – Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

Salado – Salado Civic Center, 601 North Main

Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Early Voting hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22-26; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 27; Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 6 at precinct polling locations that can be found on the Bell County website. Precinct 203 voters will cast their ballots on Election Day Nov. 6 at the Salado Church of Christ Activity Center, 225 N. Church St. in Salado.

The Ballot in Bell County will include these races: (R) Republican, (D) Democrat, (L) Libertarian.

U.S. Senator: Ted Cruz (R), Beto O’Rourke (D), Neal M. Dikeman (L).

U.S. Representative, Dist. 31: John Carter (R), Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar (D), Jason Hope (L).

Governor: Greg Abbott (R), Lupe Valdez (D), Mark Jay Tippetts (L).

Lt. Gov.: Dan Patrick (R), Mike Collier (D), Kerry Douglas McKennon (L).

Attorney General: Ken Paxton (R), Justin Nelson (D), Michael Ray Harris (L).

Comptroller of Public Accounts: Glenn Hegar (R), Joi Chevalier (D), Ben Sanders (L).

Commissioner of General Land Office: George P. Bush (R), Miguel Suazo (D), Matt Pina (L).

Commissioner of Agriculture: Sid Miller (R), Kim Olson (D), Richard Carpenter (L).

Railroad Commissioner: Christi Craddick (R), Roman McAllen (D), Mike Wright (L).

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2: Jimmy Blacklock (R), Steven Kirkland (D).

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6: Jeff Brown (R), Kathy Cheng (D).

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals: Sharon Keller (R), Maria T. (Terri) Jackson (D), William Bryan Strange III (L).

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7: Barbara Parker Hervey (R), Ramona Franklin (D).

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8: Michelle Slaughter (R), Mark Ash (L).

State Representative, District 54: Brad Buckley (R), Kathy Richerson (D).

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2: Cindy Olson Bourland (R), Edward Smith (D).

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 3: Scott Field (R), Chari Kelly (D).

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 5: David Puryear (R), Thomas J. Baker (D).

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 6: Michael “Mike” Toth (R), Gisela D. Triana (D), Kerry O’Brien (Write-in Candidate).

County Judge: David Blackburn (R), Ernest Wilkerson (Write-in Candidate).

The following are on the ballot unopposed and will be elected to office: District Judge, 169th Judicial Dist, Gordon G. Adams (R); District Judge, 264th Judicial Dist, Paul LePak (R); Judge, County Court at Law No. 1, Jeanne Parker (R); Judge, County Court at Law No 2, John Mischtian (R); Judge, County Court at Law No. 3, Rebecca DePew (R); District Clerk, Joanna Flores Staton (R); County Clerk, Shelley Coston (R); County Treasurer, Gaylon Evans (R); County Commissioner, Precinct 2, Bobby Whitson (R); Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 2, Cliff Coleman.