Easter activities in Salado

Salado will have several family Easter events, including blowing your own glass eggs, decorating ostrich eggs, Easter Sunrise Service and Easter Brunch at local restaurants.

Blow Your Own Easter Eggs at Salado Glassworks

Instead of hunting for eggs this year, try being a part of the experience at Salado Glassworks by blowing your own custom glass blown Easter egg.

Reservations are now open at the Salado Glassworks website — www.saladoglassworks.com — where you can purchase a “Blow Your Own” Easter Egg experience for kids, adults or whole families.

Reservations cost $47.50 per person; family members young and old can create lasting rare memories of this incredible artistic process. Participants ages 3 and older can actually participate first hand in blowing their own glass Easter egg.

Location: Salado Glassworks Dates: Friday and Saturday- March 30, 31: Times: Friday- 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm, Saturday- 10 am – 4:30 pm

How does it work?

The glassblowers get the initial gather of glass, pick up the color, reheat and shape the piece for completion. With the help of Salado Glassworks’ professional artists, participants use their breath to help shape the egg. The customer may pick up to three colors to craft their glass egg.

Reservations are required for the “Blow Your Own” Easter Egg event, and spaces quickly fill.

Don’t miss your once a year chance to give the gift of a lasting memory to yourself and loved ones. This is a family friendly event and and ages three years old and older are welcome.

To find out more and grab your reservation slot, visit:

https://saladoglassworks.com/upcoming-events/

Decorate an Ostrich Egg

Join Salado Winery for the ultimate Easter keepsake and wine tradition! Buy your tickets today to decorate ostrich eggs at the Salado Winery for Easter. These ostrich eggs are keepsakes and people tend to come up with some fun conversations over wine. It’s pretty awesome.

Cost is $45 per person. There will be wine since it is a winery, so it’s up to each parent as to whether it is “kid-friendly”, but certainly there may be a kid there and prices are not discounted for kids. Unfortunately the ostrich egg farmer didn’t sell us discounted eggs for your awesome artist kid.

When you join us, you’ll receive a cleaned ostrich egg (they have to be prepared ahead of time by scrubbing them with vinegar and a toothbrush. Aimeé is a real diva about the whole thing, which is why we have to charge you so much.), decorations, paint, egg dye, and a glass of wine included from Salado Winery Company & Salado Wine Seller. You will be able to take your wine glass home as a keepsake, as well.

PLEASE brainstorm before you come. Look up your favorite designs on Pinterest or think about a milestone of that year. Bring some of your own decorations, if you’d like. Classes will be lead by our favorite entrepreneur and small business coach, the owner of Bangarang Consulting, Aimeé Nesse.

Must be 21 to consume alcohol. Please bring your government issued ID to prove your age.

Reservations and tickets available here:

Easter Ostrich Egg Decorating

Easter Brunch

Salado’s favorite restaurants are offering a variety of Easter dining options. These family friendly brunches offer traditional classics as well as innovative selections.

Alexander’s Distillery

Easter Brunch at Alexander’s Distillery features a prix fixe three course meal with a young adult menu for those under 12.

Entrée selections include a roasted filet of beef tenderloin accompanied by mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus and a cabernet-mushroom reduction glazed pork loin is paired with Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes and a spicy peach glaze or choose tempura cod fish with Asian noodles with julienne vegetables and sweet chili sauce.

The meal begins with either a cured and smoked salmon selection or an apple and spinach salad and ends with your choice of traditional crème brulée, Bananas Foster o​r wild Texas berry cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

Young adults can choose from a petit filet or crispy chicken tenders, both accompanied with vegetables or a baked a macaroni and cheese; all served with a vanilla bean ice cream.

Reservations are available online at inncreek.com/alexanders-distillery or by phone (254) 947-3828

Alexander’s Distillery at Inn on the Creek is located on Center Circle.

The Barton House

For Easter Barton House has created a special menu that ranges from appetizers to desserts with a kid friendly menu for the little ones.

Appetizers include a green chili Bolognese stuffed mushroom, garlic shrimp or candied bacon tabla. Salad selections are Caesar, apples and arugula, mixed green salad or a blue corn crusted salmon salad.

Entrée selections are smoked salmon Benedict, green chili potato cake Benedict, double D burger, pumpkin seed pesto salmon, chicken fried steak, Yucatan double pork chop, pollo San Juanita, Sea Bass or La Donna – a grilled filet mignon with diablo butter.

Desserts include seasonal skillet cobbler with ice cream, key lime pie, salted caramel cheese cake and Capriotada – a traditional bread pudding that is usually eaten during the Lenten period in Mexico.

The kids menu offers strawberry and cream French toast, Captain Crunch chicken tenders or mac and cheese with Goldfish crumble.

The Barton House Easter menu will be served from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Reservations are available online at thebartonhousesalado.com or by phone (254) 947-0441. Barton House is located on Main Street.

The Stagecoach Inn

The historic Stagecoach Inn will be celebrating Easter with a hot buffet, a cold buffet, and a variety of desserts. Featured are a carving station of house-cured ham with a local honey glaze and a waffle station.

Menu favorites on the hot buffet include chicken fried steak with black peppercorn cream gravy, bacon and cheddar cheese grits and house cured and smoked bacon as well as other traditional favorites.

The cold buffet includes seasonal fruit salad with poppyseed dressing, Texas pimento cheese sandwiches, field green salad with watermelon radish, sprouts and lemon vinaigrette as well as cinnamon rolls, cornbread muffins and coffee cake.

Dessert offerings include carrot cake, lemon tarts and butterscotch chocolate brownies.

Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and reservations are available online at stagecoachsalado.com or by phone (254) 947-5111. Stagecoach Inn is located on Main Street.