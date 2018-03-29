Easter Church services in Salado

The community is invited to the annual Community Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. April 1 in Pace Park.

This will be the final community sunrise service.

Local churches will also have the following Holy Week services:

Following is a list of some of those events:

Salado United Methodist Church

Maundy Thursday service 6 p.m. March 29 in the Worship Center.

Good Friday March 30: Worship service 6 p.m. in the Worship Center: “The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ.” A Commemoration of Good Friday in Music

Easter Sunday April 1:

9 a.m. Worship in Worship Center (Traditional)

10 a.m. Sunday School

11:15 a.m. Worship in Chapel (Contemporary)

St. Stephen Catholic Church will have the following Lenten and Easter events:

March 29: Church Youth Lock-In. The youth will spend the night in final preparation for the coming of Christ at Easter. The church will begin Thursday evening and spend the night on the church grounds doing a variety of fun and faith-filled activities. Friday morning will be spent preparing to lead the Live Stations of the Cross at noon on Good Friday.

Holy Thursday: Bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. Opening of the Easter Triduum with Mass at 7 p.m.. Adoration will follow until midnight.

Good Friday March 30:

Stations of the Cross: The Saint Stephen Youth Group will lead and dramatize the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday beginning at noon.

Veneration of the Cross (Bilingual) at 3 p.m.: “Behold the wood of the cross, on which hung the salvation of the world!”

March 31 Easter Vigil Bilingual Mass 8 p.m. Come and be the first to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ and his victory over sin and death.

Easter Sunday, April 1

Easter Sunday Masses are at the regularly scheduled Sunday Mass times of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt: Children are invited to bring their Easter baskets and hunt for Easter Eggs at 10:30 a.m.

St. Joseph Episcopal Church

March 29: Maundy Thursday service, 6:30 p.m., Maundy Thursday liturgy with Holy Eucharist Rite 2 followed by Stripping of the Altar.

March 30: Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. Self guided Stations of the Cross are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Good Friday Liturgy at 6:30 p.m. Group Stations of the Cross will follow the service outside, weather permitting.

April 1: Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. Confirmation and Reception at 10 a.m. service. Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch will follow the 10 a.m. service. Don’t forget to bring in wildflowers for the flowering of the Cross before the service. The Cross will be outside of the church in the courtyard.

Presbyterian Church

of Salado

March 29: All are welcome for a Maundy Thursday Service at 6 p.m.. This will include Holy Communion in a setting similar to the origional Jewish Passover setting and will include a light meal.

Easter Sunday April 1: Easter Service will be at 10 a.m. Easter Morning. The church will have special music to help celebrate Jesus Christ Rising from the Dead.

Heritage Country Church

Heritage Country Church will celebrate its first anniversary on March 31 with a full day of activities.

The celebration begins with an Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. followed by lunch.

Lunch will be provided, along with live music, guest speakers and activities for all ages.

Heritage Country Church is located at 9929 Lark Trail in Salado.

For more information, contact Courtney Whitefield at heritagecountrychurch@gmail.com or call 254-913-6119.

Salado Church of Christ

Salado Church of Christ will have regular services on Easter Sunday with Sunday school classes at 9 a.m. followed by worship services at 10 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Salado

First Baptist Church will have regular services on Easter Sunday, April 1: Classic Worship Service at 8:30 a.m., Small Group Bible Study (Sunday School) at 9:45 a.m. and Contemporary Worship Service at 11:00 a.m.

Grace Baptist Church

Grace Baptist Church invites you to worship with yon Easter Sunday morning beginning at April 1 at 10:30 a.m.