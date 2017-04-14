Easter Sunrise and Church Services announced

Saladoans are invited to the annual Easter Sunrise Service, beginning at 7 a.m. April 16 in Salado’s Pace Park.

In addition, the local churches announce the following services for Holy Week.

Salado United Methodist Church

Palm Sunday service on April 9 will be one combined service at 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday service will be 6:30 p.m. April 13 in the historic Chapel.

Good Friday service will be 6:30 p.m. April 14 in the Chapel.

The church invites the community families to an Easter Egg Hunt on the grounds of the church 3:30-5 p.m. April 15.

The Easter Cantata “On a Hill Too Far Away” will feature the Chancel Choir and full orchestra 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16.

St. Stephen Catholic Church

Holy Thursday Mass will be 7 p.m. April 13.

Good Friday service will have the Youth Stations of the Croos at noon April 14.

Good Friday Veneration of the Cross will be a bilingual service at 3 p.m. April 14.

Easter Saturday Vigil will be 9 p.m. April 15.

Easter Sunday will have English Mass at 9 a.m., Spanish Mass at 11 a.m. and an Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. April 16.

St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church

Maundy Thursday Service will be 6:30 p.m. April 13.

Good Friday Service at 6:30 p.m. on April 14.

Easter Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on April 16.

Presbyterian Church of Salado

Maundy Thursday service will be 6 p.m. April 13 and will include communion and a light meal.

Easter Sunday service will be 10 a.m. April 16.

First Baptist Church of Salado

Palm Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. will be an observance of the Lord’s Supper.

Easter Sunday will be three services: 8:30 a.m. Classic Worship; 9:45 a.m. Small Group Bible Study and 11 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service on April 16.

The church will have no evening activities or services on Easter Sunday April 16.