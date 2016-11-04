Elizabeth Avery Clarke

Elisabeth Avery “Betsy” Clarke

March 13, 1954

October 23, 2016

Elisabeth Avery “Betsy” Clarke passed away on October 23, 2016, in her home on the Monteith family ranch near Salado.

Betsy was born on March 13, 1954. Her parents, Carolyn Monteith Clarke and William Stephens Clarke, adopted her as an infant and raised Betsy, together with her brother Stephen, on Saddlebrook, in the Memorial area of Houston.

After graduating from Memorial High School, she attended Sweetbriar College and later graduated from The University of Texas at Austin, where she was an active member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Stephen Monteith Clarke. She is survived by her nephew Stephen Monteith Clarke II and wife Lizzie, as well as many members of the Monteith and Clarke families.

A private family ceremony will be held at the Monteith Ranch at a later date.