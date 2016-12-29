Elizabeth Street Mosley

Elisabeth Street Mosley

June 10, 1917

December 25, 2016

Elisabeth Street Mosley, 99, of Austin, Texas went home to be with Jesus Sunday, December 25, 2016 surrounded by loved ones in her younger son’s home. She was born June 10, 1917 in Prairie Dell, Texas to W. E. “Bunk” Street and Fannie Maie (Hodges) Street.

Elisabeth attended elementary school at Gooseneck, graduating from Salado High School in 1937. She attended one semester at Texas Women’s University. She was a member of Salado United Methodist Church until she married her wonderful husband, Allen Derward Mosley on November 28, 1939 in Elm Springs, Texas in rural Bell County. They settled in San Angelo, TX where she joined San Angelo First Baptist Church and was very active. While in San Angelo, she was mom to her two sons and also worked as a medical assistant to TB hospital, dentist, doctor, and chiropractor. She enjoyed her creative side by making ceramics, crocheting, sewing, quilting, etching glass but she never worked on or read anything before reading her Bible each day. Upon retirement, she and Derward moved back to Prairie Dell and joined First Baptist Church of Salado. After Derward’s death, she moved in with her son and his family in Austin and she joined The Church at Canyon Creek where she was greatly admired and inspired many people.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Emojane Fuller, and one brother, W. E. “Sonny” Street.

She is survived by two sons, Martin Derward (Beverly) Mosley of Roanoke, TX and Harlan Ray (Donna) Mosley of Austin, TX, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two sister-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The grandchildren are: Monte Lee (Star) Mosley, Rhea Ann (Brent) Loganbill, Sherry Dee Mosley (Philip) Fagan, Michael Allen (Nicole) Mosley, Lance Juhl Mosley, Kristyn Marie (Ryan) Arnold, Brittney Marie (Javier) Galvan-Mosley, Samuel Joseph (Cecilia) Mosley, Maria Simone Mosley, Mattie Marie Mosley, Asia Marie Mosley, and Katrina Marie Mosley. The great grandchildren: Caitlin Elisabeth Sullivan, Tarryn Alexandra Mosley, Jacob Allen Loganbill, Alyssa Kathryn Mosley, Javier Galvan-Mosley, Jr., Jackson Forest Arnold, Monica Galvan-Mosley, Daniel Allen Mosley, Ellie Spring Arnold, Caleb Luke Mosley, and Fallon Miles Galvan-Mosley. The sister-in-laws are: Dortha Mosley Howard and Sudell Mosley Jeffreys.

Services will be held Friday, December 30, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at Cook Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home in Austin, TX with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. before the service. Burial was held at 3 p.m. at the Salado Cemetery in Salado, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Salado Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 21, Salado, TX 76571.

