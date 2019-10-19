Ellis Randolph

Funeral services for Ellis Lee Randolph, 67, of Belton, were held Oct. 22 at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Randolph officiating.

Randolph died Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home place in Belton.

Randolph was born in Belton, the son of Red and Pansy Randolph.

He married D’Ann Hunt, December 24, 2005 in Belton.

He attended the 3C Cowboy Church in Salado.

Ellis Lee Randolph

He was a working cowboy. He was a wrangler and a horse trainer for the movie industry. He served in many capacities for several horse associations including, president of the Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association, past president of the American Cutting Horse Association. He was also a member of the National Cutting Horse Association and the American Quarter Horse Association. He is a member of the Bell County Ring of Honor and the American Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.

Randolph was preceded in death by his father in 2010 and one brother, Lowell Randolph in 2016.

Survivors include his wife D’Ann Randolph of Belton; mother Pansy Randolph of Belton; son Dustin Randolph of Salado; daughter Missy Olivarez of San Antonio; stepson Gage Key of Temple; two brothers Mike Randolph and Randy Randolph both of Belton; four grandchildren, and one great grandson.

Memorials may be made to act.autismspeaks.org