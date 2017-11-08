Empty Bowl on Nov. 11 will benefit Salado Family Relief Fund

Salado Empty Bowl will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Salado Intermediate School cafeteria. The fundraiser features soups from many of the Salado restaurants and bed and breakfast inns coupled with a take home pottery bowl from local potters.

Tickets are $25 per person for the soup and the take home handmade pottery bowl or $10 for the soup lunch alone.

Participating restaurants and inns are these: Alexander’s Distillery, Cathy’s Boardwalk Cafe, Stonecreek Settlement, McCain’s Bakery and Cafe, Ambrosia Tea Room, Salado Patio, Brookshire Brothers, The Pizza Place, The Shed, Lively Coffee House & Bistro, the Stagecoach Inn Restaurant, The Range Full Service Catering, Lynette’s Church Street Bakery and Mill Creek Grill.

Proceeds from Empty Bowl benefit the Salado Family Relief Fund, established in 1996 as a non-profit tax deductible organization.

Since then, Salado Family Relief has helped thousands of children in the Salado area during Christmas time and back-to-school.

Each year, the Family Relief Fund provides Christmas for about 150 children in the Salado ISD. It provides back-to-school vouchers for clothing and supplies to 150 students each fall, as well.

Salado Family Relief Fund receives no tax dollars and relies entirely on contributions of money and in-kind services from local individuals, churches, civic organizations, businesses and groups.