Empty Bowl on Nov. 10 is only fundraiser for Family Relief

The annual Salado Empty Bowl event will be this Saturday, November 10, from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at the Salado Intermediate School cafeteria. This event provides all-you-can-eat soups from a variety of local restaurants and bed and breakfasts. You can also purchase a homemade ceramic bowl at this fundraiser. Admission is $10 per person for the soup or $25 per person for the soup and a handmade ceramic bowl. Mud Pies Pottery and other potters in Texas supply beautiful bowls.

Thank you to the following restaurants and bed and breakfasts that are donating to this event:

Ambrosia Tea Room

Baines House

The Barton House

Cathy’s Boardwalk Café

The Inn at Salado Bed & Breakfast

Inn on the Creek

Lively Coffee House & Bistro

McCain’s Bakery & Cafe

The Pizza Place

Ramble Restaurant & Farmhouse Grill

The Shed

Stagecoach Inn

Stonecreek Settlement Bed & Breakfast

Sylvia’s Tacos

All proceeds from the event will support the Salado Family Relief Fund. The Salado Family Relief Fund is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping Salado area residents in need. The help qualified recipients with rent/mortgage, utilities, minor medical expenses, and school supplies. The Salado Family Relief Fund never gives cash, but always tries to work to find a solution or way to help.

Thank you to the following volunteers that serve on the Salado Family Relief Board:

Julie Bergstrom, Treasurer

Brittani Broussard

Marilyn Griffin

Jessica Halfmann

John Lett

Laura Novotny

Renee Oas, President

Teresa Shelley, Secretary

If you are interested in donating to the Salado Family Relief fund, you can contact Renee Oas at oasrenee@gmail.com or you can mail a donation to Salado Family Relief Fund, Post Office Box 461, Salado, Texas 76571.