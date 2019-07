England, Donna Sue

Donna Sue England passes away home July 1

Donna Sue England, 54, of Salado, died at her resi­dence July 1, 2003.

Graveside services were held July 5 at the Salado Cemetery, with Rev. Bobby Ellis officiating.

She was born to Ray and Jessie Ewing England in Beaumont on November 21, 1948. She had been a resident of Salado for the past 29 years. She was a Baptist.

Survivors include her parents. Ray and Jessie England of Salado; one sister, Rae Anne Sloan of Salado; and paternal grand­mother, Ezell England of Salado.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.