Engleking will not seek fourth term as JP

Don Engleking has announced that he will not seek a fourth term as Bell County Justice of the Peace for Precicnt 2.

Judge Engleking was appointed by the Bell County Commissioners Court to fill an unexpired term as Justice of the Peace in Pct. 2 taking office on Jan. 1, 2004. He will continue as Judge until the end of his current term on Dec. 31, 2018.

Engleking says that he is stepping down to spend more time with his wife Trenaise, his family and his friends.

“We have wanted to do some traveling and see some of the great sites of this country,” Judge Engleking said. “We are both committed to the work of our church and the support of our children and grandchildren in the goals of their lives.”

“At the end of this term I will have spent 48 years in service to the people of Texas and this United States,” he said. His time in service has consisted of United States Air Force, the Amarillo Police Department, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and as Justice of the Peace.

“The People of Bell County should be proud of all the Elected Officials of the County. They are truly committed to this county and each works hard to serve to the best of their ability. I will miss each one of them,” he said.

“The court staff that I work with every day are the best of the best,” he added. “They know their jobs well and each handles our clients with respectful and caring attitudes. The success of this office has rested with these clerks. They are simply the wonderful.”

Judge Engleking will continue to serve as Municipal Judge for the Village of Salado.

“Thanks to those voters in Pct. 2 that have helped in so many ways in support of my efforts,” he said. “God bless each of you and God Bless America.”