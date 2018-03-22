Ernestyne Guess Spencer

October 11, 1931

March 20, 2018

Services for Ernestyne Guess Spencer, 86, of Clifton, formerly of Burleson and Salado will be at Salado Historic Cemetery, Friday, March 23 at 12:30 PM.

Mrs. Spencer died March 20, 2018 at her residence in Clifton.

She was born October 11, 1931 in Decatur, Texas to Ernest and Edith Guess. The Guess family moved to Salado where she attended school and graduated in 1948. She met and married James Harold Spencer and they moved to McGregor.

Mrs. Spencer worked as a bookkeeper in the medical field most of her life. She was an avid reader, gardener and most important, member of the Red Hat Society.

Mrs. Spencer is preceded in death by her husband, two brothers, James and Liles Guess and one sister, Juanda Gene Guess.

She is survived by Donna Kay Haynes and husband Donald Spencer, two grandchildren, Tammy Spencer of Grandbury, and Cliff Haynes and wife Glenda of Clifton, two great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and two brothers, Larry Guess of Salado and Daryl Guess of Georgetown.

Broecker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.