Incredible Estate Sale- 1126 Garden Green Dr. Temple. March 3, 4, 5, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Hundreds of great items at bargain prices, lots of furniture, appliances, art, dishes, tools, books. Many antiques, outdoor furniture. Do not miss this one – high end, low price. For more information, classicestatesales.net or 512-550-1433.