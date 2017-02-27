Evan Wall in three-point contest

Evan Wall, a Salado High School basketball team member, has been selected for the 2017 American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Competition based on 3-point shooting video and game stats. He has advanced to the second round with voting continuing through March 1.

This digital-voting contest features three brackets of 16 top high school 3-point shooters in the country.

They enter a four phase voting period where after each one week phase players advance -16-8-4-2. In the end, one winner from each bracket earns a spot in the High School 3-Point Championships in Phoenix, AZ, home of the Final Four on March 31.

Voting is at highschoolslam.com, and can be one time per device per day.