Evans, Josephine “Jody”

Funeral services for Josephine “Jody” Evans, 60, of Salado were held July 30 at Heartfield Chapel with Pastors Billy Johnson and Joe Bentley officiating. Burial was in Salado Cemetery. She died July 26 in a Temple hospital.

Mrs. Evans was born in Stephenville Crossing, Newfoundland, Jan. 21, 1939 to John and Mary Louise Carter. She was married to Jim Evans on Dec 17, 1962 in Stephenville, Newfoundland. She had lived in the area since 1971 after moving from Arlington. She was a homemaker and of Baptist faith.

Mrs. Evans is survived by her husband, Jim Evans of Salado; son, Gaylon Evans of Belton; daughter Kim Davidson of Salado; two sisters, Odell Barclay of San Antonio and Edna Solie of Clearwater, FL, and four grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the charity of choice.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.