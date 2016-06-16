4th of July Celebration at Mill Creek Golf Course

Mill Creek Country Club invites you to its third annual Independence Day celebration, culminating with a professional fireworks show over the pond and fountain. The daylong event will be Saturday, July 2, so that otherwise working families can participate.

Bring lawn chairs and come early for good seats for the fireworks display which will start at about 9 p.m. when it gets dark enough.

Billy Helm invites Saladoans and visitors to the annual event, started three years ago by the new ownership group of Mill Creek.

“We started this event to bring local families together for a day and night of fun, safe Fourth of July weekend activities,” Helm said. “We hire a professional fireworks company each year.”

The country club also gets a waiver from the Village of Salado to conduct the fireworks display. Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits and homeowners are reminder not to “do their own” but instead to enjoy the free conmmunity fireworks display at Mill Creek.

Prior to the fireworks going off at dark, Mill Creek is providing free live music 6-9 p.m. July 2.

The day-long event includes a Golf Tournament teeing off at 12 noon on July 2. Sign up at least two hours beforehand at the Pro Shop.

The Mill Creek Grill will also have Hamburger Plates for $10 including soft drink and Hot Dog Plates for $8 including soft drink available for purchase during the evening.

“We appreciate our corporate sponsors for this event,” Helm said. “They help us to make it a better event for Salado.”

“We approached the Chamber of Commerce and Village Tourism Bureau earlier this year for financial support of this community-wide event,” Helm said, “but unfortunately were told that due to budget constraints, the Village would not be able to financially support us.”

If you would like to be a sponsor or contribute to the community event, you can mail a payment to Mill Creek Golf Course, PO Box 159, Salado, TX 76571 or go by the Pro Shop.