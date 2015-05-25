Salado Masonic Lodge #296 Stated Meeting

Salado Masonic Lodge #296 AF&AM

Stated Meetings are held on the Monday On or Before the Full Moon. Salado Lodge is one of the few remaining “Moon Lodges” that meets based on the Lunar calendar.

The Lodge was formed in 1867. The Lodge meets in the building that it moved to its location in the 1960s. It was the second story of the First Baptist Church. The Church met downstairs and the Lodge upstairs. In the 1960s, the FBC expanded its sanctuary and the Lodge moved the building.