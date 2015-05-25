Salado Masonic Lodge #296 Stated Meeting

Add to CalendarGet a Timely Calendar
June 1, 2015 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
2015-06-01T19:30:00-05:00
2015-06-01T21:00:00-05:00
Tim Fleischer, PM, Lodge Secretary
254-458-2643
Salado Masonic Lodge #296 AF&AM
Stated Meetings are held on the Monday On or Before the Full Moon. Salado Lodge is one of the few remaining “Moon Lodges” that meets based on the Lunar calendar.
The Lodge was formed in 1867. The Lodge meets in the building that it moved to its location in the 1960s. It was the second story of the First Baptist Church. The Church met downstairs and the Lodge upstairs. In the 1960s, the FBC expanded its sanctuary and the Lodge moved the building.
Comments
Mike Starr says
Creating brothers ,
My name is mike Starr ,my blue lodge is mohave valley #68 F& A.M. bullhead city Arizona.
I am a member of free mason riding club (F.M.R.C.) we are known as the capital city travelers #84 .
I am the sergeant of arms my road name is (Jamanji )
As a club we like to visit lodges when ever we can .
We would like to know the next time your lodge meets Date and time etc .
Normally their is three or 6 of us that show up .
So if you could point us in the right direction. We would apracate it .
Thank you for your time gentlemen. .