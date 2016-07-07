Salado Village Voice

Salado Youth Football and Cheer Registration

When:
July 9, 2016 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
2016-07-09T09:00:00-05:00
2016-07-09T13:00:00-05:00
Where:
Brookshire Brothers - 215 Mill Creek Dr #100, Salado, TX 76571, USA
Salado Sports

Registration for the Salado Eagles Youth Football and Cheer teams in the Central Texas Youth Football League will be held July 9, 16 and August 6 at Brookshire Brothers. Both Pee Wee (9U) and Junior (12U) teams will be registered from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., cost is $100 for football and $85 for cheer.

Comments

  1. Say, new to the area And have a eight yr old boy that wants to know what the area offers in summer months with football!!!

    Reply

