Memorial service set for Benton Thomas Ewton

Benton Thomas Ewton, 19, of Salado, passed away Nov. 1, 2004 in Salado due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Salado Cemetery with a memorial service follow-ing at 3:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Salado United Methodist Church, with Pastor Grady Brittain officiating.

Ewton was born April 15, 1985 in Temple and graduated from Salado High School in 2003. He was a student at Temple College.

Survivors include his parents, Bill and Karen Ewton, of Salado; brother Cole Ewton, of Salado; sisters Virginia (Jenny) Ewton, Katelyn Ewton and Annalee Ewton, all of Salado; grandparents William and Judy Ewton, of Temple, and Charles and Marianne Fiorenza, of Kuntz; great grandpar-ents Virginia Larkin, of McAllister, OK, Leibert Clinkinbeard, of Kuntz and Rex Hall, of Garland; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home handled the arrangements.