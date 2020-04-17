Fate, Greggory

Greggory D. Fate, 32, of Hastings, Nebraska, died Feb. 24 at First St. Paul’s Luthern Church with Rev. Harold D. Stromer officiating. Burial was in Parkview Cemetery, Hastings, Neb.

Gregg D. Fate was born July 11, 1965 in Austin, Texas to Leonard L. and Deanna (Hickman) Fate. He attended grade school in Hutto before moving to Clay Center, Neb., in 1976. Gregg graduated from Clay Center High School in 1983. He attended Kearney State College, Kearney, Neb., and graduated from Central Community College, Hastings, Neb., in 1987 with an Associates Degree in Broadcasting. He married Trisha L. Jelden, May 2, 1992, in Hildreth, Neb. He was currently employed with RPS, Grand Island, Neb. Gregg wa s amember of Clay Center Christian Church, American Softball Association and A.S.A Umpire Association.

Gregg was preceded in death by a grandfather, grandmother, and an uncle.

He is survived by his wife, Trisha Fate, two sons, Tanner Fate and Tyson Fate, all of Hastings, Neb.; parents Leonard and Dee Fate, of Georgetown (Dee teaches at Salado High School); brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Kelly Fate, of Orlando, Fla.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leland and Marge Jelden, of Hildreth, Neb.

Butler-Volland Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.