Fellers Yarbrough, Elva O. “Bobbie”

Yarbrough passes away August 1

Elva O. “Bobbie” Fellers Yarbrough, 87, of Salado, died at her residence Aug 1, 2003.

Funeral services were held Aug. 5 at Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton with Rev. Roy Smith and Rev. Paul Smith officiating. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery, south of Belton.

Yarbrough was born to T.A. and Lillie Myrtle Vaden Adams in Bland on Jan. 11, 1916. She was a resident of Bell County most of her life. She married J.B. Fellers on Dec. 8, 1932. He preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 1980. She married Clyde Yarbrough on Deb. 6, 1991. He preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2002.

She had been a church song leader for more than 50 years. She was a member of Lawler Baptist Church.

Survivors include one brother, A.M. “Johnny” Adams of Salado; one sister, Alma Rene Hamrick of. Salado; three stepchildren; and several nieces. neph­ews, great nieces and eat nephews.

Memorials are requested to Lawler Baptist Church, 590 CR 229, Flor­ence, TX 76527 or Scott & White Hospice, 2321 South 57th St., Temple, 76504.

Heartfield Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.