Bell County clerk Shelley Coston, will discuss Finding your Roots in Bell County at the Salado Historical Society Annual Chili Supper Nov. 6 at the Salado Church of Christ.

Coston will present information on how to access historical information through the files stored in the Bell County archives. These files include births, deaths, land sales, criminal records, and civil /probate records,

The Chili Supper, which begins at 6 p.m., is open to everyone and is free of charge. Side dishes to compliment the homemade chili and/or deserts to share are welcome.