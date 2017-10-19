Salado Village Voice

Since 1979

Finding your roots in Bell County

Bell County clerk Shelley Coston, will discuss Finding your Roots in Bell County  at the Salado Historical Society Annual Chili Supper Nov. 6 at the Salado Church of Christ.

Coston will present information on how to access historical information through the files stored in the Bell County archives. These files include births, deaths, land sales, criminal records, and civil /probate records,

The Chili Supper, which begins at 6 p.m., is open to everyone and is free of charge. Side dishes to compliment the homemade chili and/or deserts to share are welcome.

The Bell County Clerk’s office has many historical documents for your research, including wedding certificates like this one for Will Beadle and Lula Avery.

 

The Beadle family around the portrait of William Beadle, who was reportedly killed in a cotton mill accident. Bell County. Will Beadle is buried in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.

