Fire Department Fish Fry is Saturdat

You can support the Salado Volunteer Fire Department during its annual Fish Fry 5-7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Salado Intermediate School. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children.

The Fish Fry is one of three annual fund raisers the SVFD has each year. The Department also has a successful Smokin’ Spokes in the spring and a Smokin Sneakers in the fall.

SVFD has one of the larger service areas in the County at more than 100 square miles. It also has more than 10 miles of Interstate in its service area.

The Salado Volunteer Fire Department was established in the mid 1960’s and was one of the first volunteer fire departments organized in Bell County.

The department began operations with one 1950 pumper truck located by Salado Creek in a two-door garage type building. At that time, the 911 Emergency System did not exist. Salado fire and emergency calls were telephoned to the local hotel, Stagecoach Inn. Firemen were telephoned at their homes or work to respond to calls for help. Some years later a siren was installed close to the fire station. When a call for help was made to the fire station, the entering call would activate the siren. When the volunteers heard the siren, they would respond to the emergency. Today Bell County has established a state of the art communication center that dispatches all fire, police, sheriff, and ambulance services.

In the mid-1980s, Station 1 was built along the northbound access road.

In 2015, Station 2 was built on FM 2484 giving the SVFD quick access to northbound and southbound I-35.

The SVFD is headed by Fire Chief Shane Berrier.

Jeff Booker, Nathan Houston, AJ Lopez, Rich Neagle and Sid Spindor are Lieutenants. Firefighters are Shawn Biolding, Brad Broussard, Juan Castillo, Mark Churchwell, Robert Cloud, Anthony Combs, William Dankert, Dacen Depoy, Kris Dyess, Chris Fowler, Dylan George, Christoffe Gieck, Jeremy Hamilton, Bert Henry, Brandon Hollas, James Lavertu, Reed O’Rear, Elizabeth Poole, Sid Post, James Puckett, Jerad Rogers, Nicole Stairs, Mark Tubbs, Ty Tubbs, Tim Watkin and Bobby Whiston. Lifetime members are Al Califano, Mark Depoy, Alan Goodnight, Steven Puckett, Ted Morris, Steven Puckett, Ty Tumey, and Kenny Wigley. Reserve are Sean McEndree and Alan Dillon. Auxiliary members are Jenna Berrier, Tammy Goodnight, Crystal Henry and Patti Wigley