Fireworks show at Sherrill Park at dark on July 1

Mill Creek Country Club is proudly sponsoring their first Fourth of July Festival at Sherrill Park on July 1.

Following the day-long event, a large, professional fireworks show will begin at dark at Sherrill Park.

Originally, the fireworks were planned for near the pro shop, as in past years, but this week Mill Creek decided to keep all events in one location.

“With enough support of this event,” Billy Helm said, “we will make it an annual event.”

“Monies raised will be used to offset the always-rising price of the patriotic evening fireworks display,” Helm said.

Individual, family and business sponsorships for the fireworks show on July 1 can be made to Mill Creek Country Club, P.O. Box 159, Salado, TX 76571. Call 254-760-3880 or 254-541-6700.

Mill Creek began the fireworks display two years ago.

Families will be able to spread out along the banks of Salado Creek in Sherrill Park to enjoy this year’s fireworks display.

“The crowd grew big enough to expand the festivities to include family fun-filled day at Sherrill Park,” Helm said,

Activities at Sherrill Park will begin at 10 a.m. They will include live music, small toy boat races in the creek (boats provided by the club), a golf chipping contest from one side of the creek to the other, a large water slide, snow cones, games and a chili cookoff.

A golf tournament will be held during the day as well. Register at the pro shop for the tournament.

Throughout the day, bowls of chili, hamburgers, hot dogs, snowcones, soft drinks and beer and wine will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks on the grounds of Sherrill Park during the festival.

Admission is $5 for anyone over age five.

You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to visit with friends and neighbors during the day at Sherrill Park.