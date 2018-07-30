Salado Village Voice

First look at Salado Middle School

by

Thank you again to our community and voters for your support of our bond election in May.  Our employees, school board members, and architects have been working hard on the design of these bond projects.  However, instead of trying to describe the facilities in writing for you in my column this week, I thought I would provide updated diagrams.  As Fred R. Barnard of Printers’ Ink stated on March 10, 1927, “a picture is worth a thousand words.”

Download Hi-Res PDF file of the drawings.

Draft Diagram of Williams Road Campus. Drawing by Huckabee Architects.

Draft drawing of Salado Middle School Ground Floor. Drawing by Huckabee Architects.

Draft drawing of the second story of Salado Middle School. Drawing by Huckabee Architects.

