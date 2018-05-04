Five runs in fifth put Salado over La Grange

Salado Eagles had six singles in the fifth, scoring five runs to pull ahead of the La Grange Leopards in their one-game playoff on May 3, winning 5-4.

La Grange held the Eagles scoreless through four innings and led 2-0.

Mason Muras walked to lead off the second inning. He advanced on a single by Weston Aymond and scored on a one-out single by Ryan Cooper for a 1-0 lead.

Parker Gage walked to lead off the third. He scored on a double to left by Tyler Johnson for a 2-0 lead.

Max Marin started off the bottom of the fifth for the Eagles with a single, followed by singles by Caleb Self, Kade Maedgen and Belton Farr. Ryan Oakes also singled. Marin, Self, Maedgen and Farr all scored. Oakes scored on a sacrifice fly by Mac Miller.

In the sixth, Johnson was hit by the pitcher. Muras walked. Both runners scored runs due to a passed ball and a walk.

Oakes got the win on the mound for Salado. He struck out five, walked two and allowed four hits and two runs. Jacob Wilk pitched in relief, allowing no hits, striking out two and allowing two earned runs.

Salado versus La Grange