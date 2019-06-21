Flowers, Freddie Lee

Freddie Flowers

Services for Freddie Lee Flowers, 72, of Salado, were held Nov. 27 in the Heartﬁeld Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Skip Blancett ofﬁciating. Burial followed in the Salado Cemetery.

He was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Kansas City, KS, to Murney Flowers and Zeta Clark Flowers. He married Gloria Menges on July 28, 1956 in Miami, OK. Flowers served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He also owned Vianco, Inc. for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria Flowers, of Salado; two sons, Philip Flowers, of Magnolia, Mark Flowers, of Gautier, MS; two daughters, Vicki Jones, of Montgomery, Theresa Smith, of Magnolia; two sisters, Kate McCarty of Edwardsville, KS, Dorothy Johnson, of Missouri; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Bob Flowers, in 2006.

In lieu of ﬂowers, memorials may be made to the Men’s Prayer Group at First Baptist Church in Salado.

Heartﬁeld Funeral in Belton handled arrangements.