Foegelle goes to Vegas Junior National Finals

Avery Foegelle will be one of 120 cowgirls competing at the KK Run for Vegas/Junior National Finals Rodeo Barrel Race Dec. 12-16 in Las Vegas. The event will be held in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo, the sport’s grand finale.

She is the daughter of Jason and Raina Foegelle of Salado. She is the grand-daughter of Ron and Penny Curry of Salado and Mike and Ann Foegelle of Bell County.

“This is the culmination of a lot of hard work by these kids and they have all earned the right to compete in Las Vegas,” said Kelly Kaminski, the event’s organizer and two-timer champion barrel race in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

“Each of these kids will be competing for over $130,000 in cash and prizes and a chance to earn a qualifying spot in The American Semifinals next February in Fort Worth.”

Each competitor will run the cloverleaf pattern twice. The top 20 girls with the fastest two-run cumulative times will advance to the championship round. The girls with the fastest average tim also will win an Exiss Trailer.

“These are all kids 16 and under, and they come from all across the country, Mexico and Australia,” said Kaminski. “This is a great opportunity for these girls.

The KK Run for Vegas/JrNFR Barrel Race is one of the most prestigious youth Western events in the country and only the top qualifiers have earned the right to compete.

“This is a very exciting time for every child, every family that will be part of it,” Kaminski said.