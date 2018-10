Rental/Lease Commercial

2500 sf space available in Stagestop Building at 560 N. Main St in Salado. I35 and Main Street frontages. Single story. Ample parking. Great retail or office location. $3000/month. Contact Ann at 254-563-3675. 0802tfnb

Rental/Lease Residential

Charming, spacious, 2/2/1 townhome for rent. Clean!! 6 closets, vaulted ceiling, w/d closet inside. Walk to shopping center. Lawn care provided. 254-913-9813, www.saladorentals.com.

0/2tfnb