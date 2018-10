For Sale

Season Oak Firewood for sale All year around, Pick up or delivery Contact 254-931-6044 10/25

Antiques at Salado Antique Mall and Bee’s Antiques – Antiques, vintage and collectibles, many vendors at one location 751 Stagecoach Road, North I-35 frontage road (directly behind Village Mill Antique Mall on Main) 947-3355. Salado Market Days second weekend of each month. tfn