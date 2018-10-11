Bishop of Texas will share stories and a pint in Salado on Thursday Oct. 18

The ninth Bishop of Texas will discuss Fractured Fairy Tales and other stories we tell ourselves 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 as the guest speaker for the monthly Priest’s Pint at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal.

Rt. Rev. Doyle will present some thoughts on narratives within the western culture and how they fail us.

There will be a discussion period totalk about the secular frame, how the reformation brought Christians to this point in society, and ideas about how to steer out of the particular cultural context moment of division and fragmentation

Graydon and KD Hill invite the community to join them for this special Priest’s Pint event. The couple launched the monthly event “to hear a short topic, presented by a rotating group of ministers, priests, monks, and theologians, then break out for discussion over a beer.

The monthly talk is every third Thursday at Barrow Brewing.

C. Andrew Doyle, ninth Bishop of Texas, describes his six-word autobiography as: “Met Jesus on pilgrimage, still walking.”

Bishop Doyle received his M.Div. from Virginia Theological Seminary after receiving a fine arts degree from the University of North Texas. Previous to his election in 2008, Bishop Doyle served for five years as Canon to the Ordinary. He also served churches in Temple and College Station, as well as being elected deputy to several General Conventions. He most recently served on the Structure Committee and is currently president of the Compass Rose Society, a global group of patrons and leaders making a difference in the Anglican Communion.

Bishop Doyle’s focus for ministry is service, evangelism and reconciliation, planting 15 new churches and more than 50 new “missional communities” in the next five years. An avid reader and fly fisherman, Bishop Doyle has written several books, often mixing references from pop culture’s music and movies with the latest in secular leadership trends in order to reach the broadest spectrum of readers and challenge Episcopalians to move into their communities with the Gospel in word and action. His writings include: Unabashedly Episcopalian: The Good News of the Episcopal Church, 2012; Orgullosamente Episcopal, 2015; Church: A Generous Community Amplified for the Future, 2015; A Generous Community: Being Church In A New Missionary Age, 2015; Small Batch: Local, Organic, and Sustainable Church, 2016; The Jesus Heist, 2017.