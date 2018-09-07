Freshmen beat Troy squad 32-15

9th 32

Troy 9th 15

Toby Rios led the Salado ninth grade Eagles to a 32-15 win over Troy on Aug. 30, scoring three touchdowns and running for 175 yards.

Blake Volk added two touchdowns on the ground for the Eagles.

Rios, Volk and Gavin Keyser led the offensive effort.

Aidan Wilson, Dylan Barker and Nolan Williams led the defense.

“This was a great game and win for these young men,” said coach Romiro Mojica. “They have worked hard all summer to start the season with a win. Credit to them and their parents for supporting the team. We will work for the same result in the next game.”

Up next for the freshmen is Austin Travis.