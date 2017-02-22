Freshmen Eagles fall to Waco Robinson in baseball season opener

In a competitive battle, the Eagle freshmen baseball team took a 4-2 loss in the season opener on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 against Waco Robinson’s JV2 squad.



The Rockets took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st, but Salado would bounce back in the top of the 3rd to tie it up on an RBI single by Nader Smien. Robinson would quickly take the lead back in the bottom of the 3rd to go up 2-1. In the 4th inning, the Eagles would load the bases with 1 out; able to drive in 1 on an RBI single by Hunter Turk to knot the game at 2. After a scoreless frame in the bottom of the 4th by pitcher, Ethan Scott, the Eagles would again put men aboard 2nd and 3rd with 1 out, but could not cash in. Scott would go on to give up 1 more before giving relief with the bases loaded after a walk and a pair of errors to Jonathan Ullmann. Ullmann allowed one run to cross, then struck out two to get out of the jam and close the book on Scott. The Eagles were unable to score in the top of the 6th as time expired.

Salado freshmen will travel to West for a three-day tournament where they will take on China Springs JV 3 p.m. Feb. 23 in game 1.