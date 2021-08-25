Fundraiser August 28 for Adam Coldiron

Former classmates and friends of Adam Coldiron are hosting a benefit for the Salado Eagle at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Jack’s Barn, 525 Pace Park DR.

Coldiron is fighting stage four colon cancer and has been unable to work during treatments.

“Come out and join us for a great time as we raise money to help Adam with his fight,” said Alex Berumen, one of the organizers of the event. “All proceeds will aide Adam and his family with the medical costs and loss of income. Help us rally together to show Adam that he isn’t alone in this fight.”

Coldiron is a Salado graduate and former Salado Eagle football player that has deep roots growing in the village. He is a long-time member of Lawler Baptist Church in Florence.

There will be barbecue plates for sale for $10 and cold drinks for $2.

There will be silent auction items available, including six tickets and a picnic table for the Oct. 1 Randy Rogers concert at Johnny’s Outback; dinner for two at Pignetti’s (valued at $100); a Consuela purse, handmade quilts and gift baskets.